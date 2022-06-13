Folk quartet with odd instruments

ANGLO-FRENCH trio the Churchfitters have crafted their sound using the most unconventional of utensils alongside more familiar musical instruments.

There’s a double bass and a dulcimer made out of saucepans, a musical saw and a glass harp.

That’s not to mention the band’s clever use of a motorcycle petrol tank, a “Mercedes-Benz-ouki” made from hubcaps and a “bing-bong” machine created out of hacksaw blades.

There’s still room for flute, banjo, tin whistle, guitar, ukulele, jazz saxophone and percussion. The Churchfitters are made up of Rosie Short and her brother Chris, from London, and Boris Lebret, from Lannion in Brittany.

They will be joined by French percussionist Margaux Scherer when they play at Nettlebed Folk Club next week. The band describe their flamboyant, high-energy sound as “folk unlimited” and their fans include folk veterans Mike Harding and Dave Pegg.

• The Churchfitters play at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (doors open at 7.45pm). For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk