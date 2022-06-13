Summer delights

AS the summer solstice approaches, some seasonal delights in the form of spirituals and folk songs will be performed at Henley Choral Society’s summer concert next Saturday.

Spirit of Summer will be the society’s first concert conducted by new musical director Richard Harker.

It will include works by two British composers, John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit and Cecilia McDowall’s A Fancy of Folksongs.

Mezzo-soprano Caroline Carragher will take part and the singers will be joined by regular accompanists David Smith and Anita D’Attellis on piano. Henley Youth Choir will also perform under the baton of Alex Haigh.

Society chairman Tim Wilson says: “Richard has chosen a warm and uplifting repertoire for this special summer afternoon concert.

“We cannot promise a balmy summer evening but we hope this concert will warm your heart and raise your spirits.”

• Spirit of Summer will be at St Mary’s Church, Henley, on Saturday, June 18, starting at 5pm. Tickets cost £18 adults, £5 18 and under, or £40 for a family ticket (two adults, two under-18s). For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.henleychoralsociety.

org.uk