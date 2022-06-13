Choral society to celebrate jubilee

PANGBOURNE Choral Society will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a commemorative concert next weekend.

This will be their first live performance since the coronavirus pandemic and since new music director Chris McDade arrived.

The programme is shorter than usual as a result of rehearsal restrictions during the pandemic. It comprises Gabriel Fauré’s two major choral works, the Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, followed by coronation anthem favourites, Hubert Parry’s I Was Glad and Handel’s Zadok the Priest.

There will also be Vaughan Williams’s O Taste and See, a short motet composed for the coronation. The concert at Pangbourne College will be followed by drinks on the lawn.

Mr McDade says: “We will be welcoming two new soloists, Phoebe Curcher, our soprano, who is a final year student at Pangbourne College before moving on to study voice at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and Tom Asher, a baritone, who is a rising star performing regularly throughout the UK and internationally.”

• Pangbourne Choral Society’s summer concert is in the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel at the college on Saturday, June 18 at 7pm. Tickets (£10) are available from Garlands Organic, 6 Reading Road, Pangbourne, on the door or from www.pangbourne

choral.org.uk