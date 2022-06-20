Orchestral summer music

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will perform smaller-scale orchestral works at its summer concert tomorrow (Saturday).

The concert will open with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, also known as Fingal’s Cave.

The German composer was inspired by a visit to the Scottish Isles and Fingal’s Cave, on the island of Staffa, in 1828. This will be followed by Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (BWV 1048).

This is the third in a group of six concertos representing the pinnacle of chamber music in the high baroque period. The final piece is Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, which is nicknamed “Jupiter” after the Roman king of the gods and the god of sky and thunder.

Henley Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert is at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, at 7pm. Tickets cost £15. For more information, call 07726 459261, email hsoboxoffice@gmail.com