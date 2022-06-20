Youth choir joins concert

HENLEY Youth Choir will be singing some classic Disney tunes and songs with green and marine themes when they join Henley Choral Society for its Spirit of Summer concert tomorrow (Saturday).

The choir, which is made up of children aged seven to 17, will perform songs such as Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid (1989) and How Far I’ll Go from Moana (2016).

They will also sing Come to My Garden from the musical The Secret Garden and Octopus’s Garden from the Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road. The choir will also join the society in performing A Fancy of Folksongs by Cecilia McDowall and Feel the Spirit by John Rutter with mezzo-soprano Caroline Carragher and accompaniment from pianist David Smith.

Alex Haigh, musical director of the youth choir, says: “It has been wonderful to see how our singers have grown in confidence, ability and skill over this term.

“We are excited to share the fruits of their labours.”

Spirit of Summer takes place at St Mary’s Church, Henley, tomorrow at 5pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk