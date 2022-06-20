Ghost Lights part 2

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
FOLLOWING the success of January’s Ghost Lights, Sam Shepherd and Kent Davies have found more local talent for a night of original live music at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.
Ghost Lights 2 will feature Oxford musicians Tiger Mendoza and Octavia Freud and Reading four-piece band Elucidate.
Sam and Kent are keen to give bands the opportunity to play in an unusual venue, especially after Ghost Lights was so successful.
Sam says: “It’s trying to support artists and new music and unusual music, something a bit different.”
Kent adds: “All the musicians who come here love the acoustics of the place.”
• Ghost Lights 2 is at the Kenton next Friday (June 24) at 8pm. You pay what you want for tickets plus a £1.50 booking fee. Visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
