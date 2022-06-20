Monday, 20 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ghost Lights part 2

Ghost Lights part 2

FOLLOWING the success of January’s Ghost Lights, Sam Shepherd and Kent Davies have found more local talent for a night of original live music at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

Ghost Lights 2 will feature Oxford musicians Tiger Mendoza and Octavia Freud and Reading four-piece band Elucidate.

Sam and Kent are keen to give bands the opportunity to play in an unusual venue, especially after Ghost Lights was so successful.

Sam says: “It’s trying to support artists and new music and unusual music, something a bit different.”

Kent adds: “All the musicians who come here love the acoustics of the place.”

• Ghost Lights 2 is at the Kenton next Friday (June 24) at 8pm. You pay what you want for tickets plus a £1.50 booking fee. Visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33