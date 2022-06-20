Monday, 20 June 2022

Music and history

MUSIC and history combine in an event in Streatley.

The evening will begin with the John Whittaker Quartet and the premiere performance of the movement Effigies alongside Mozart’s Quartet in C, K. 465 and Dvorak’s Quartet in F, The American. There will then be a short talk by historian Chris Paterson on the famous 14th century effigies, the Aldworth Giants.

The Adderbury String Quartet is at Aldworth Church, near Streatley, on Saturday, July 30 at 7pm. Tickets cost £17. For more information, email
allenmaurice5@gmail.com

