Singer visit

SINGER Gemma Louise Doyle will perform at the Don Giovanni Riverside Restaurant in Goring tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm.

The 27-year-old, who writes her own material, has performed across the globe and entertained former prime ministers and the Saudi royal family.

For more information, visit https://leathernebottel.co.uk

