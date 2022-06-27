Conductor’s penultimate concert with Fingal’s Cave to the Wombles

TWO concerts in the short series Summer at Christ Church mark the end of this year’s season of music presented by Henley Symphony Orchestra.

The first, on Saturday, included three of the best-loved pieces in the classical repertoire.

The concert began with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave). It is always astonishing to discover how young he was when he wrote some of his best-known compositions. He started sketching the opening theme of this work when he was just 20 following a visit to the Hebrides and completed it four years later.

Depicting in sound the dramatic basalt sea cave amid the swirling sea, the Henley musicians worked hard to recreate Mendelssohn’s score with impressive crescendos as well as excellently controlled pianissimos.

As the music calms after the storm, the beautiful clarinet playing of Jeremy Gouldstone drew the overture to a close.

Woodwind and brass took a break for Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto no. 3 in G major, performed by the strings.

Ian Brown set a cracking pace for the first movement of this highly demanding concerto.

With the violins, violas and cello/bass divided into three groups and the melody galloping through each section in turn, the strings valiantly gave chase.

The middle movement was a contrastingly slow, introspective improvisation, played by orchestra leader David Burton. The final movement, slightly less speedy, once again showcased the dexterity of the string players.

After the interval was Mozart’s Symphony no. 41 (Jupiter).

To many of us it will forever be known as the Wombles of Wimbledon symphony but Mozart was known for his sense of humour as well as his genius so hopefully he wouldn’t mind.

After the brisk first movement the muted strings provided a suitably veiled sound throughout the slow second movement.

The thrilling fugato of the final movement included some excellent interjections by flute and oboes, offering poise amid the flurry of much of the string writing. Throughout, the orchestra responded intelligently to the clear direction of their conductor.

Ian Brown presumably chose this symphony for Mike Batt’s Wombles’ mantra “If you Minuetto Allegretto, you will live to be old” — set to the rhythm of the third movement — since the concert marks his retirement as conductor and music director after 25 years at the end of this season.

There will be one final chance to enjoy his enormous contribution to the orchestra and Henley with a family concert on the theme of Let’s Dance at Christ Church, on Saturday, July 16 at 4pm, compèred by Anjali Singh.

Elestr Lee