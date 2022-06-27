Brass band turns 21

ASCOT Brass will be celebrating their 21st anniversary tomorrow (Saturday).

The band will be holding a gala concert, under the leadership of musical director David Rudd, at Reading Minster.

This will feature the very best of brass band music from stage and screen as well as performances from the band’s soloists.

Special guests the Tamesis Chamber Choir will perform much-loved classical items as well as modern popular music.

Mr Rudd says: “The band has been preparing for and looking forward to this event for a long time and we hope people enjoy the cross-section of music, great marches, beautiful tunes, exciting solos played by talented soloists, easy listening and even a brass band epic.”

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults (free for under-16s) and are available now via www.ticketsource.co.uk