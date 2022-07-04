Monday, 04 July 2022

Mystical trio

Mystical trio

THREE years after their last gig at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, Michael Messer’s Mitra will return with the Bangladesh Blues.

British slide and lap steel guitarist and vocalist Michael Messer, Hindustani slide guitar (mohan veena) maestro Manish Pingle and London tabla master Gurdain Singh Rayatt make up Mitra.

The trio were inspired by the Beatles’ trip to Rishikesh in India to meet sitar player Ravi Shankar.

Mitra play on Wednesday. Call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

