Trio provide professional performances of different music genres

THE Concerts in Caversham series, now well into its 11th season, delivers high-quality professional performances for the local community several times a year.

Saturday’s programme, originally scheduled for May 2020, comprised a trio of fine musicians: Morgan Goff on viola, Max Welford on clarinet and Adrienne Black on piano.

The programme included a wide spread of musical genres from baroque to the Romantic period and even some jazz.

The trio played two substantial works together: Mozart’s Trio in Eb K498 and Reinecke’s Trio in A major Op 264. In between, there were works for each of the two instruments, with piano.

Mozart’s Kegelstatt Trio is typical of his chamber-style from that period. A melodious work, it gives most prominence to the clarinet and piano at the beginning and then redresses the balance with a highly active, dynamic part for the viola in the Minuet and Trio. The seven-part rondo finale allowed all three players to demonstrate their virtuosic accomplishments one by one, in the manner of a concerto.

Lutoslawski’s Dance Preludes for clarinet and piano, composed in 1954 and based on Polish folk songs, provided a good contrast.

Several of these included intricate rhythms, which Welford mastered effortlessly through his characterisation of each piece.

Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro Op 70 was originally written for horn, although it is also often heard on the cello. The piece portrays the heights and depths of Schumann’s conflicting emotions. Goff’s fluid playing and rich tone fully expressed the emotional yearning within the opening Adagio while the Allegro was contrastingly spirited and fiery.

After the interval was Horovitz’s Sonatina for clarinet and piano, written in 1981.

Welford displayed an impressively sonorous tone in the lowest register and well-controlled dynamics in the beautiful slow movement, while capturing the light-hearted mood through the jazzy rhythms of the outer sections.

Next was baroque composer Marin Marais’ Five Old French Dances for Viola and Piano, originally written for the viola da gamba.

Goff gave an elegant and refined interpretation of these pieces, yet still captured the essential rustic gaiety and the drone-style accompaniment, emulating the hurdy-gurdy, a prevalent folk instrument of the time.

The combination of viola and clarinet needs careful handling, being similar in range to each other, yet very different in timbre and in their dynamic possibilities.

Reinecke makes good use of this incongruity in his Trio in A major as both instruments are given moments in which to fully express their unique qualities while never overpowering the other.

His music is reminiscent of the earlier romantic composers, Schumann and Brahms, being lyrical and full of rich harmonies. The Intermezzo was particularly lovely with the clarinet and viola smoothly interweaving their tranquil themes over an ever-changing, discreet accompaniment.

The special encore was an arrangement of Piazzolla’s haunting tango Oblivion, during which all three players indulged themselves in the languorous melody and lush harmony — a lovely end to the evening.

Maureen Idowu