Proms in jubilant return to Stonor after 14 years

IN a bumper year for sales of Union flag bunting and fizz, the Stonor Park Proms are returning after nearly 14 years.

Next month’s classical concert will feature the London Gala Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell, with guest soloists Wynne Evans and Marisha Wallace.

The artists will be supported by singer-songwriter Jack Lukeman.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity to picnic in the Chiltern Hills and enjoy popular classics, songs from musicals and patriotic numbers.

Taking place in the gardens at Stonor Park, the Proms will open with a flyover by a Supermarine Spitfire PR Mk XI, an aircraft which flew 40 missions over occupied Europe during the Second World War.

The evening will culminate with sing-alongs and flag-waving to Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (Land of Hope and Glory), with a laser show and fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Cardiff-based Evans has had a long and distinguished career as an singer with the Royal Opera House, the Opéra de Lyon and the Metropolitan Opera in New York as well as principal tenor with the Welsh National Opera.

He is a regular presenter on BBC Radio Wales and will be known to many as Gio Compario, the spoof opera singer who stars in the television adverts for financial services company GoCompare.

He is looking forward to the Stonor concert. “They’re always great nights, these proms,” says Evans. “They are brilliant for people to bring their 90-year-old grandmother or their three-year-old child who’s going to run round constantly causing loads of noise.

“To me, that is what entertainment is all about, so nobody turns round and says, ‘Sssh’. If somebody wants to make noise, let them make noise.”

This isn’t the first time he has sung at the Stonor Park Proms.

“Henry Kelly was presenting it the last time I was there,” he says. “I remember it because somebody broke their leg very badly going back to the car park.

“So if that person is still out there, tell them to come and see me and I’ll take them out for a cup of tea. They’ll have to prove it was them that broke their leg — I want pictures of scars and everything!”

Evans himself plans to enjoy the occasion.

“I always used to get nervous about singing but now it’s like a good nerves,” he says. “It’s like, thank God I’m here, I can control this, I know what I’m doing. It has been a bit of a revolutionary time for me, having had bad stage fright in the past. Now I get it — it’s all about entertaining the audience. So when the audience come to Stonor Park, I’ll think, ‘God, these people have been bothered not to watch drivel like Britain’s Got Talent, so it’s my job to entertain them’.”

American singer Marisha Wallace is a star of Broadway and the West End. She has just finished playing Ado Annie in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at the Young Vic Theatre in London. She previously played Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray and Becky in Waitress the Musical. But her favourite role was Effie White in Dreamgirls.

She explains: “I was only supposed to be in that show for three weeks because I was replacing Amber Riley, who had pneumonia.

“My first performance, no one even knew me. After that first song, everyone was standing on their feet and cheering.

“You know, that’s a big feat for the Brits because they don’t like to cheer like that, so I knew that it was a very special place I was at and that I needed to see it through.”

Wallace was involved with the West End Proms in 2019.

She recalls: “That was my first time knowing what the Proms was and how it works. It was such a great event, families coming out with food and drink and cheering. It was just a really cool experience.” During the coronavirus lockdowns, she decided to help raise money for the arts.

Wallace says: “I got a mic from Amazon, I fixed it to my coffee table, plugged it into my laptop and started singing. I had this idea to do a gospel version of Tomorrow from Annie.”

She released the song as a single herself and says: “It just took off. I was only looking to raise a couple of hundred pounds but we ended up raising thousands.

“Then I got a record deal, everything just blew up and I sang for the Queen.”

That performance was at the Royal Variety Show at Blackpool Opera House in November 2020.

Wallace says: “Because of covid there were no people in the audience. There were TVs in the seats of people on Zoom. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life but incredible.

“I had to sing The White Cliffs of Dover, which I didn’t know that well. I learned it in the car and then I sang it for 11 million people.

“Everyone was like, ‘Do you know how important that song is?’ I said, ‘I do, I do know how important it is but I’m glad I didn’t know just how important it was before I sang it’.”

• Stonor Park Proms takes place on Sunday, August 14 from 5pm to 10.15pm. Tickets cost £39. For more information and tickets, visit www.stonor.com or lphconcerts

andevents.co.uk/events/stonor-

park-proms