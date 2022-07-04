A SINGING workshop will be held by the South Oxfordshire Choir on Monday.

The free 90-minute session will be led by the choir’s music director Benjamin Sheen, who is sub-organist at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford.

He said: “It won’t be heavy but hopefully we can make a difference to how good our singing can sound.”

The workshop will be in the theatre at Moulsford Prep School at 8pm. All are welcome but should email chair@southoxonchoir.org in advance.