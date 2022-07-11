Musical director leaves orchestra after 27 years

IAN BROWN, the outgoing musical director of Henley Symphony Orchestra, makes his role sound like a breeze.

He is leaving after 27 years and will celebrate with a final concert as conductor next week.

Ian, a former pianist with the Nash Ensemble, had a serendipitous start to his time with the orchestra when he went for an audition in 1995.

He recalls: “The previous conductor had left and by chance I saw an advertisement. I went and took a rehearsal and they were stupid enough to give me the job!”

Ian’s parents were both classical musicians. His mother was a violinist with Bournemouth Orchestra and his father, an organist and choir trainer, became director of music at Canford School in Dorset.

His two sisters and brother also joined the profession.

Ian says: “It was quite a big musical family but I think my parents were quite sensible about it — they never rammed it down our throats and if we wanted to do something else, they were fine with that.”

One thing his parents did encourage was singing in a cathedral choir.

“That’s what we did from the age of eight or nine up to 13, when our voices broke,” says Ian.

“In those days, television had only just been invented and so there was not much else to do!

“Every day we would have a choir practice and sing in the service at the cathedral and three times on Sundays.

“It seems a huge amount of work when I think about it but actually I loved every moment of it.

“What was good was that you learned to read music and pitch notes. When you’re a young choirboy, you just pick it up from what’s going on around you, so you arrive at the age of 11 and you can read music and pitch notes and you haven’t had to try very hard.”

This early musical grounding stood Ian in good stead and at 18, he went to the Royal College of Music in London.

He then spent four years as a resident pianist at Southampton University before becoming a freelance musician in 1973.

Ian says: “I did a lot of work as a pianist generally, as a duo player with all sorts of musicians and as a soloist. I’ve been lucky enough to have had a very varied career playing with a lot of different people and a very varied musical diet.”

In 1978, Ian joined the Nash Ensemble and remained for 41 years. He says: “That was a great job because it’s a mixed ensemble, wind, strings, piano and harp.

“We had an enormous repertoire of music and it made it an incredibly interesting musical life.

“Every year, we did a series in the Wigmore Hall, which was our musical home in a way. It was always a pleasure to play there.

“It was a very interesting group with some lovely musicians and there was always something new happening.”

Ian says he has also thoroughly enjoyed his years with Henley Symphony Orchestra and that they’ve covered a lot of ground.

“It’s quite a big orchestra and has always been very well-run,” he says. “In the 27 years I’ve been there we’ve basically done four concerts a year, so that’s a lot of music.

“The programmes were very rarely repeated so we got through an extraordinary amount of the symphonic repertoire, which was very nice.

“I’ve always really loved the symphonic repertoire, ever since I listened to it as a teenager, so it was a great opportunity for me to conduct all those fantastic symphonies.”

Ian also recently retired from his role as a chamber music coach at the Royal Academy of Music, where he taught a postgraduate course for the piano in song and in chamber music. He has also largely stepped back from piano playing.

He says: “It is very strange. I thought when I retired from piano playing I would miss it incredibly — I couldn’t imagine life after 50 years of playing concerts — but I haven’t.

“Funnily enough, I thought, ‘Well, in 50 years, I did whatever I was going to do in piano playing’, so that’s sort of done. I would hate to feel that I would still feel a terrible grieving of loss.

“But I do miss the teaching. Every year you have different students and it’s nice in a place like the Royal Academy because it’s so international with students from all over the world.

“It’s very nice to meet people from all sorts of different places and all different characters. I always enjoyed that.”

Ian is not taking on retirement lightly, however. He plans to get back into long-distance walking and also nurtures an interest in science.

“I just find the ideas so interesting,” he says. “I’ve always been interested in astronomy and cosmology and this is such an extraordinary time for that, as knowledge, research and experimentation are moving ahead by leaps and bounds.

“I’m even dipping my toe into quantum physics, which is really mind-blowing.”