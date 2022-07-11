Let’s dance: final concert features uplifting music

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra’s farewell concert for conductor Ian Brown will feature a selection of classical dance music.

While members of the choir will be sad to see their musical director leave, this final concert of the season, called Let’s Dance, will contain lots of uplifting music as a celebration of his distinguished career. Compèred by Anjali Singh, the concert includes Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty, Strauss’s Thunder and Lightning Polka, Offenbach’s Can-can, Bartók’s Romanian Dances, Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre and Dvorřák’s Slavonic Dances.

The concert will last around 90 minutes and is suitable for all ages, including younger children.

Ian says: “It’s quite a short programme of what you might call light classical music.

“One of the centrepieces is Sleeping Beauty, which is a very inspiring piece of music, so I hope people will enjoy that. We’ve got a very good presenter coming and it should be great fun. We hope lots of young people will turn up.”

Let’s Dance by the Henley Symphony Orchestra will take place at Christ Church in Reading Road next Saturday (July 16) at 4pm.

Tickets cost £13 adults, £5 students/under-16s, free for under-fours. Family tickets of two adults and two under-16s are available for £25.

For more information and to buy tickets, call 07726 459261 or email hsoboxoffice@gmail.com