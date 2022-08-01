Monday, 01 August 2022

Birthday folk show

INTERNATIONALLY renowned Scottish songwriter, composer and performer Dougie MacLean has travelled to concerts and festivals all over the world and is the special guest for Nettlebed Folk Club’s 47th anniversary show next month.

Known for his song Caledonia as well as writing the theme to Last of the Mohicans, Dougie has played New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Festival Theatre and the Sydney Opera House.

In 2005, he organised the first two-day Perthshire Amber Festival. This proved so popular that within a few years it had extended to become a 10-day event.

• Nettlebed Folk Club’s 47th anniversary show, with special guest Dougie MacLean, is at the Village Club, High Street, Nettlebed on Thursday, August 25. Doors open at 7.50pm. For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 or 01628 603670 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

