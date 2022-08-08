Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ballads of a former Beatle

Ballads of a former Beatle

IT is 52 years since the release of George Harrison’s acclaimed album All Things Must Pass.

The LP had a cover featuring the former Beatle in his garden at Friar Park, Henley.

To commemorate, Alex and Bernd from the All Things Must Pass band will play hits such as Something and My Sweet Lord at one of George’s former hangouts, the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, on Monday.

Tickets cost £30 as a music cover charge.

For more information, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33