Ballads of a former Beatle

IT is 52 years since the release of George Harrison’s acclaimed album All Things Must Pass.

The LP had a cover featuring the former Beatle in his garden at Friar Park, Henley.

To commemorate, Alex and Bernd from the All Things Must Pass band will play hits such as Something and My Sweet Lord at one of George’s former hangouts, the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, on Monday.

Tickets cost £30 as a music cover charge.

For more information, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk