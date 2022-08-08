I’ve lost 10 stone after stomach surgery, says Elvis impersonator

AN award-winning Elvis Presley impersonator will perform at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next Saturday.

Jared Lee, who even shares the King’s birthday of January 8, has done a “reverse Elvis” by losing more than 10 stone in weight thanks to stomach surgery.

While Presley, who died in August 1977, aged 42, struggled with weight gain in his later years, Jared has had to downsize his wardrobe.

The 29-year-old says: “I’ve always done the shows, even when I was really big, so it went from nothing fitting to everything being too big. I had to get rid of a lot of stuff and new suits had to be ordered.”

Jared, who grew up in Burnley and now lives in Blackpool with his wife and five-year-old daughter, was drawn to Elvis as a small boy.

He says: “My grandad used to live across the road from us and I remember going across one day — I must have only been about three or four — and Elvis was on telly in the living room.

“I remember going into the kitchen and pointing at the telly.”

Jared’s show, Tupelo to Vegas — A Tribute to Elvis, will take the audience from his first session at Sun Records in 1953, through the Fifties and the movie years to his 1968 TV comeback special and concert years, 1969 to 1977.

Hits featured include The Wonder of You, Heartbreak Hotel, If I Can Dream, Blue Suede Shoes, Viva Las Vegas and American Trilogy as well as some lesser-known numbers.

Jared says: “We try to incorporate the whole of Elvis’s career into two hours.

“I start it back in the Fifties, doing all the young stuff — Hound Dog and all the rock ’n’ roll stuff — go into some of the movie stuff and then move on to the jumpsuits. I love doing early Elvis as there’s a lot of dancing and it’s all upbeat.

“Then obviously in the second half we do all the Vegas stuff and the jumpsuits.

“Now I fit into normal-sized clothes, I look more the part, which is what a lot of it’s about.

“I’ve always had compliments about my voice but ever since I lost weight I guess it has become more of a full package.”

One of his favourite moments is when he plays the piano and sings Unchained Melody.

Jared explains: “It was one of the last songs Elvis sang. It means a lot to me — I’ve even got some of the lyrics tattooed on my arm.

“It always reminds me of my nanny and grandad because we were very close. They’ve both passed away now so every time I sing it, I sing it to them.”

Jared, who also portrays Meatloaf in another tribute act, has been touring as Elvis for 13 years.

In 2010, he won with the best young Elvis award at the Porthcawl Elvis Festival in Wales. This was presented by Charles Stone, who was Presley’s tour manager. Jared went on to win an award at the Lake George Elvis Festival in New York in 2015.

He says: “I was the only Brit there. I came on stage talking in an American accent to people who are actually from America. Trying to disguise my broad northern accent wasn’t the easiest of things.”

In 2018, Jared became international Elvis masters champion at the Welcome to Elvis Festival in Bridlington.

When the pandemic hit two years later, he began to reflect on his situation.

Jared says: “Something came up on Facebook about the first gig I did with my band five years ago.

“I’d just lost quite a lot of weight then and was only about four stone heavier than I am now.

“I remember feeling good but before you know it, you start gaining weight again, especially pre-pandemic — it just got silly.

“A lot of it’s a confidence thing. I was sitting at home not doing much until I started working and doing a care job, going into people’s houses.

“That’s when I was like, ‘Yeah, my weight’s out of control’. I didn’t feel comfortable.

“My mum mentioned a friend who had had weight-loss surgery in Egypt, so I got in contact with this guy.

“My journey started in November just after a competition. I came second but I thought, ‘I can’t stand on stage portraying Elvis looking like this’.

“So I took the plunge and on January 11 I went to Egypt and had surgery.”

Jared had a gastric sleeve fitted and 70 per cent of his stomach was removed, leaving it about the size of a banana.

He says: “I stopped eating all the bad stuff before I had the surgery. It’s a mindset change. I still look at myself in the mirror going, ‘I don’t even look like myself any more’. I think the last time I was this weight was 10 years ago. It has given me a new lease of life and a love for doing my tributes.

“The funny thing is I used to look more like Meatloaf than Elvis and now I’ve lost all this weight and I’m a skinny Meatloaf.”

• Tupelo to Vegas — A Tribute to Elvis is at the Kenton Theatre on Saturday, August 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22, concessions £20. The show runs for 140 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk