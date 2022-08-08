Villagers unhappy at all-night ‘rave’ noise

RESIDENTS across South Oxfordshire were kept awake by an all-night “rave” on Saturday.

The party, which was held on farmland in Checkendon, went on until 6am with music that could be heard from miles away.

Complaints about the noise littered village groups on social media with some people saying it was “inconsiderate” and “disgusting”.

The party was said to be the latest in a series held at Hammond’s Farm, although the owner claimed he wasn’t responsible for the gatherings before adding: “I didn’t hear anything”.

Residents of Nuffield, Nettlebed, Stoke Row and Checkendon said the noise kept them and their families awake and vented their frustration on discussion groups on Facebook.

Jayne Goatly said: “I am all for people having a party and letting their hair down but still noisy at 4am! Come on, where’s respect for others who do want to sleep?”

Andy Preston said he spoke with the landowner but was told the land was private. He said: “I’d just like to say thank-you for a headache and sleepless night. I suppose those with money think they can do as they please.”

Sue Veitch said: “Very loud music coming from the Wallingford/Crowmarsh direction. We hear it quite often up in Nuffield. Does anyone know if it is the same people each time as it doesn’t sound like a wedding or party music?

“I’m all for a great party but if we can hear it three- plus miles away at 11.30pm it must be very loud for others.”

Residents told the Henley Standard that other events had taken place at the field, included one with a Brazilian theme two weeks ago.

Sarah Saunders said: “I live in Oakley Court in Nuffield and can hear it. It is pretty loud. It’s not every weekend but it does happen quite often. On Saturday night it was like a rave, other nights it is a completely different vibe.”

Others questioned the legality of an event as it went on past midnight. On Sunday villagers visited the site while out dog walking and reported people still camping and the presence of portable toilets.

One villager said the only prior warning of the event was a sign with two smiley faces on it posted near the site. But residents of Uxmore Road responded: “Was it loud? Yes. Did it go on late? Yes. Was it an inconvenience? Not really.

“My only complaint was I didn’t get an invite.”

Another said: “People were having fun, I don’t care”.