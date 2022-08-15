Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Gypsy jazz afternoon

Gypsy jazz afternoon

THE Hot Club Quartet will be playing gypsy jazz when they visit the Oaken Grove Vineyard in Fawley on Sunday, August 28.

This musical genre was put on the map by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli with their group the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which was around in various forms from 1934 until 1948.

The quartet is made up of Mike Piggott on violin, Jeff Green on guitar, Nils Solberg on guitar and Andy Crowdy on double bass. They have played with many gypsy jazz musicians, including
Grappelli.

The vineyard will open at noon with drinks and food being served about an hour before the music starts at 3pm.

Tickets cost £20 per head with food at £22.50 per head. Tables of up to six are available and each table of six booked in advance will receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

For more information, visit oakengrovevineyard.co.uk

15 August 2022

More News:

Genie appeal

A DIGITAL community alert service for Goring is ... [more]

 

Injured owl

AN injured owl stranded in the middle of a road ... [more]

 

Scams advice

REPRESENTATIVES of Age UK will be at The Hub in ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33