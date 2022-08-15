Gypsy jazz afternoon

THE Hot Club Quartet will be playing gypsy jazz when they visit the Oaken Grove Vineyard in Fawley on Sunday, August 28.

This musical genre was put on the map by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli with their group the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which was around in various forms from 1934 until 1948.

The quartet is made up of Mike Piggott on violin, Jeff Green on guitar, Nils Solberg on guitar and Andy Crowdy on double bass. They have played with many gypsy jazz musicians, including

Grappelli.

The vineyard will open at noon with drinks and food being served about an hour before the music starts at 3pm.

Tickets cost £20 per head with food at £22.50 per head. Tables of up to six are available and each table of six booked in advance will receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

For more information, visit oakengrovevineyard.co.uk