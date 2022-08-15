Welcome return of my pals Otway and Barrett

I FIRST saw John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett in 1977 on Top of the Pops.

I bought their hit (Cor Baby That’s) Really Free only to discover that the B-side, Beware of the Flowers (’Cause I’m Sure They’re Going To Get You, Yeh), was as good as the A-side.

In a legendary Old Grey Whistle Test performance, John’s failed amplifier leap saw him straddling the speaker, crashing on his most delicate bodily parts. The painful landing helped Really Free to become a Top 20 hit.

I first promoted John’s shows when I was a musician and concert promoter in Newcastle and he played the city’s Cooperage venue in March 1983. I have worked with Otway and Barrett ever since.

Just over a decade later, I promoted John’s 2,000th show at the London Astoria. Gig 2,000 broke the house attendance record, beating Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Motörhead.

The publicity shots and news film footage had been filmed at Henley town hall the previous July at a gig where I played guitar on stage with John.

I had got to know Viz comic founder Chris Donald during my time in Newcastle and Viz sponsored John’s sellout show at the Royal Albert Hall in 1998. I took part and we rehearsed and performed with the Aylesbury Youth Orchestra, youngsters from John’s home town.

In 1999, the lyrics for Beware of the Flowers were voted number 7 in the BBC’s National Poetry Day poll, with Paul McCartney’s Yesterday coming in at number 6.

John’s last gig of the millennium took place at the Crooked Billet on Wednesday, December 29, 1999.

Moving from accompaniment to collaboration, I wrote the first demo music for John’s song Bunsen Burner, which reached the top 10 in 2002. We hatched the plan for this hit to coincide with John’s 50th birthday in the Pillars of Hercules pub in Soho but we actually wrote the riff and first demo of the music at the Crooked Billet.

Willy had given me his Les Dawson guitar, which I used when we recorded the demo of Bunsen Burner in Oxford in October 2001. I thought it would bring the track good luck and it seems to have worked.

I booked Abbey Road Studios in 2002 to record the B-side, inviting 1,000 John Otway fans along to sing backing vocals. It took a full day to record in the orchestral studio No 1, with 333 fans at a time, overdubbing and we included all their names on the record sleeve.

That October, I booked the London Palladium for John and the gig sold out. It was booked for Sunday, October 6, to coincide with the chart countdown and his birthday and we entered the charts at no 9. The following Thursday we performed Bunsen Burner on Top of the Pops.

A decade later, Otway the Movie: Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure premiered at the Leicester Square Odeon and it has subsequently become a Netflix favourite. All my talking head shots in the movie were filmed at the Crooked Billet.

In another local connection, a special edition of Otway and Barrett’s eponymous 1977 debut album was released on April 13, 2019 for Record Store Day.

John and Willy recreated the cover art, which featured a photo of them hanging out of a train at Lady McAlpine’s Fawley Hill railway. They released it as a two-disc set on vinyl: one disc contained the original tracks, re-pressed from the original 1977 master tape, while the other was a direct-to-disc live recording. They played each side without stopping in the cutting room, directly on to the cutting lathe.

John and Willy are prolific performers and on April 2 this year, John played his 5,000th gig at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire.

With roots in acoustic, roots and folk, Otway and Barrett’s grungy fast and furious fiddle, banjo and guitar, with sweet and sour harmonies, have led to John playing Reading and Glastonbury festivals, Willy playing Cambridge Folk Festival regularly and the two of them performing on the main stage at Cropredy.

I continue to enjoy friendship with them and look forward to welcoming them back to the Crooked Billet on Wednesday, September 7.

