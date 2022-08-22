To August 20 — Waterperry Opera Festival, Waterperry, Oxford. Info: www.waterperry

operafestival.co.uk

To August 21 — Rewind Festival, south.rewindfestival.com

August 20 — CODA – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, the Flowing Spring, Playhatch. Tickets £16. Info: 0118 969 9878, theflowingspringpub.co.uk

August 21 — Readifolk, Singers Night, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £3. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk

August 25 — Harmony choir meets every Thursday, Peppard war memorial hall, 1.30pm for singing, socialising, tea and cakes. All welcome to have fun, enjoy and go home happy. Info: call Barry Wood on (01491) 629982.

August 25 — Dougie MacLean, Nettlebed Folk Club at the Village Club, doors open 7.50pm. Info: 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only), nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

August 25 — Otway and Barrett, the Flowing Spring, Playhatch. Tickets £16.50. Info: 0118 969 9878, theflowingspringpub.co.uk

August 28 — Readifolk, Meddling Fox, Community Hall, Watlington House, Reading, 8pm. Tickets £8. Info: www.readifolk.org.uk

September 2 — Chance2dance

4charity, Peppard war memorial hall, RG9 JA, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. For those who love dancing but never get the chance, all kinds of music from Sixties onwards. With a fun short taster session by local dance teacher Kayleigh Rixon. Tickets £7 from billetto.co.uk/e/chance2dance

4charity-tickets-659716 and on the door. Bring your own refreshments. Proceeds to Amnesty International. Info: s.bingham748@btinternet.com