Stairway to heavenly covers

LED Zeppelin tribute band CODA, who played their first post-lockdown gig at the Flowing Spring last July, is back.

Guitarist James Yorke-Starkey, as Sonnning’s own Jimmy Page joined Simon Wicker as John Bonham (drums), Peter Byrne as Robert Plant (vocals) and Rob Deery as John Paul Jones (bass) just prior to the pandemic and debuted at that gig.

CODA — A Tribute to Led Zeppelin will play at the Flowing Spring, Henley Road, Playhatch, tomorrow (Saturday) at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £16. Visit theflowingspringpub.co.uk

