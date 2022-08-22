Fireworks not needed with entertainment like this

THE recent heatwave conditions created both plusses and minuses for the revival of the Proms at Stonor Park, returning for the first time in 14 years.

For once there was no need to pack an emergency brolly or even an extra layer to ward off the evening chill.

However, the extreme dry conditions meant the event organisers decided to call off the planned spectacular firework finale — certainly wise, though a shame that the evening didn’t quite end with a bang as intended.

Not that Prom-goers could complain at any lack of entertainment, which was provided throughout. Set in the natural amphitheatre surrounding Stonor’s stunning house, the hill opposite gave everyone a chance to find a spot to set up their picnic and enjoy the spectacle, while there was level space closer to the stage as well.

As the picnickers arrived, Ireland’s Jack Lukeman got the ball rolling with a set including many of his own songs, plus familiar standards, delivered in his own distinctive style.

The warm-up continued with an energetic performance by members of Rock Choir from the Henley and High Wycombe groups and it was obvious that Rock Choir singers from far and wide had flocked to Stonor to cheer them on.

James Watt, from BBC Radio Oxford, was the compère for the evening and had the tricky job of filling in as the orchestra began to arrive on stage with the task of handing over to conductor Richard Balcombe just in time for what was probably the most thrilling event of the evening, the fly-past of Supermarine Spitfire MK XI PL695.

To the strains of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 4, the Spitfire first appeared on the horizon, making a long, quite distant sweep around the hills overlooking Stonor.

However, as the musical programme continued to The Trap by Ronald Goodwin, then Elmer Bernstein’s highly popular score for The Great Escape, the Spitfire delighted the crowds as it dived over the house, almost dancing in the sky with twists and turns while the orchestra performed on the stage below. Exciting as the display was, this was only the beginning of the main event of the evening in which top-name singers interspersed orchestral items with songs from musicals as well as opera.

American-born singer and actress Marisha Wallace has recently been performing opposite Michael Ball as Motormouth Maybelle in the West End musical Hairspray and showed why she is considered one of theatreland’s rising stars with her performance of I Know Where I’ve Been from that show.

The world of opera provided tenor Wynne Evans, more widely known as Gio Compario of the Go Compare insurance adverts. He proved he could sing a wide range of genres, from high opera through to popular (and less well-known) musicals.

After the interval, both singers combined to perform the traditional songs without which a Proms evening would not be complete and the audience responded with plenty of enthusiastic flag-waving.

Conductor Balcombe, who was standing in for an indisposed Stephen Bell, navigated the wide-ranging demands of the evening’s programming with consummate confidence.

Elestr Lee