Back to the Eighties as festival returns for 13th year

IT’S time once again to dig out those rara skirts, neon T-shirts and harem pants (but go easy on the hairspray in the heat).

The Rewind South festival returns to Temple Island Meadows in Remenham for the 13th year this weekend.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) headliner is Holly Johnson, the lead singer of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, known hits such Relax, Two Tribes and The Power of Love.

Now 62, the singer last appeared at Rewind in 2015.

Also returning are Level 42, Kim Wilde, Belinda Carlisle, Björn Again, Blancmange, Johnny Hates Jazz, Odyssey, Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats and Martin Kemp of Spandau Ballet while Scritti Politti will make their Rewind debut.

The evening will be presented by The Doctor, aka Clive Jackson of Doctor and the Medics.

On Sunday, top of the bill are The Human League, Phil Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.

The Sheffield trio have had 15 top 20 singles, including Don’t You Want Me, Mirror Man and Love Action, selling more than 20 million records worldwide. The other acts will be Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins, Midge Ure, Heather Small of M People, Tunde, the voice of Lighthouse Family, Mica Paris, Hothouse Flowers, The Selecter, The Real Thing, T’Pau and Chesney Hawkes. The evening will be hosted by Greatest Hits Radio DJ Pat Sharp.

Tonight’s welcome party on the riverside stage will mark the return of the Eighties-themed Pink Flamingo Club, featuring the Specials, with singer Neville Staple as host along with Rusty Egan. DJ Gary Davies will make an appearance tomorrow.

There will be a fireworks display on the last night, a silent disco and funfair.