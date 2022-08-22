The sound of movies

THERE is a chance to relax and reminisce while listening to the scores from some classic films at the Kenton Theatre next month.

Chris Smith and his band, Five Star Swing, will be playing a mix of famous film themes and songs, from the sweeping and wistful melodies of Lawrence of Arabia, through the galactic and dramatic compositions of the Star Wars films to the catchy Pink Panther and James Bond movies, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and many more.

Five Star Swing have played for Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Winner and Michael Caine as well as being used by Pinewood Film Studios. They have also been heard up and down the River Thames at Henley Royal Regatta and events at Phyllis Court Club.

Chris, from New Milton in Hampshire, plays the trumpet and piano and sings while his wife Simone also sings and plays the saxophone, clarinet and flute.

At the Kenton they will be joined by bass player Nigel Emerton, from Luton, with the drummer still to be chosen from the pool of musicians the couple work with regularly.

Chris says: “We have an ongoing tour with this show and it’s great for us because the nature of the show means that we cover all these different styles. There’s exciting background music — John Williams for Star Wars, Hans Zimmer for Pirates of the Caribbean, which features a double bass.

“Most of the Carry On films were recorded at Pinewood Studios so we’ve got the Carry On big band theme as well.

“We’ve been putting together music shows for theatres for about 12 years now.

“When the Robbie Williams album Swing While You’re Winning came out, all of a sudden, there was a great interest in Sinatra among the younger generation, so we did a show called Swing ’ n’ Sinatra and that went round the theatres.

“Then we had Hits from the Blitz, a Forties Glenn Miller-type thing, and various other shows based on the swing genre.

“We are primarily a swing band but all the musicians are accomplished in every field of music style so this was a really good vehicle if you like to expand. There are still some swing numbers in there, like The Pink Panther, featuring the saxophone, and James Bond where the main theme is very big band-orientated.

“It’s nice to play Lawrence of Arabia, Jurassic Park and all that kind of stuff. There’s songs like Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

“There’s a bit of Matt Monro, from the beginning of The Italian Job, where they’re in this car on the Dolomites just going along, everything’s lovely and Matt Monro is singing On Days Like These when suddenly there’s a big bang.

“We’re catering for all age groups. I mean, maybe the young ones haven’t heard of Lawrence of Arabia, but it’s just a beautiful piece of music and it might inspire them to watch the film.”

Younger members of the audience will appreciate more recent pieces, like the Harry Potter theme.

Chris says: “I’ve got this celeste sound for the main theme. Then the strings come in, it’s quite dramatic. That’s what I like about it; it’s dramatic, powerful music.”

He is responsible for all the musical arrangements.

“I try to make them as big and as dramatic as possible,” he says.

“The musicians are all wonderful and very accomplished. You wouldn’t think with a four-piece band you’d get all this great big sound coming out but we do , even if I say so myself.”

If you have ever found yourself humming an old movie tune but can’t quite place it, then there’s a bit of fun in the show for you.

Chris explains: “I don’t always announce the pieces straight away. I’ll just say, ‘This next theme, you’ll probably recognise it but we’re going to do it like the quiz Name That Tune’.

“I’ll give them a few notes and see who’s the first person to shout out the name. Then we’ll play it and go on to the next one.

“It reminds people, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right, that film’. While there are some fantastic films around these days, not many have a distinctive melody while the ones we’ve chosen have.

“It’s bit like when there’s an aroma that will take you right back, like a time machine.”

• Greatest Songs from the Movies with Five Star Swing is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Friday, September 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 adults, £19 concessions. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk