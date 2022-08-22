Pink Floyd tribute band started by man who’d hardly heard of them

A MAN who hitch-hiked to his first Pink Floyd concert with only the vaguest notion of who they were has gone on to create a tribute band.

Crazy Diamond will pay homage to the Seventies prog rockers when they perform in Henley next month.

Founder Nico Di Cillo, who grew up in Bari in southern Italy, witnessed a seminal moment in the band’s touring career.

Nico, 47, who lives in Reading, says: “When I was 14 years old and still living in Italy, I joined a band with people that were older than me.

“They said, ‘There’s this band playing in Venice’. This was in July 1989, when Pink Floyd did that free open concert next to Piazza San Marco. They said, ‘Oh, do you want to come and see the concert?’

“I didn’t even know who Pink Floyd were. I was probably aware of Another Brick in the Wall, maybe I’d heard it on the radio.

“I just thought that these guys were so cool and they had invited me to see this super-cool band. We hitchhiked all the way from Bari to Venice.”

The event was controversial as locals were concerned about the sheer number of potential visitors. While concertgoers were said to have been well-behaved, the aftermath inadvertently helped bring about the resignation of the mayor and the entire city council.

Nico recalls: “It was 300,000 people in one place, people falling in the sea and loads of boats.

“We didn’t see much — you could hear them and see some of the lights and could make them out if you knew who they were.

“At the time, I just thought it was the coolest thing ever and I’ve never seen anything like it since.”

Nico moved to London in the late Nineties before relocating to Reading in 2005 when he opened up a recording studio, UK Live Sound.

In 2009, he formed a covers band which paid tribute to both Pink Floyd and The Doors, by the name of Floydian Doors.

He recalls: “I didn’t want to play in a wedding band, or bands that do anything from Britney Spears to Iron Maiden and everything in between.

“So I thought what I should do is form a tribute band of the two bands that I like the most. It was very, very difficult to play in an originals band and make money. Eventually, I split the band because I found that some people just came to see the Doors and some just came to see Pink Floyd. Crazy Diamond was born out of that.”

Nico found that his studio background helped to develop the accompanying stage show.

He says: “A Pink Floyd gig is not just about the music. There are flying animals, planes crashing, sound effects, videos. I’m lucky enough to be an audio-visual equipment engineer. I work in theatres and live music festivals and corporate work, so I know my way around lighting, sound, projections and videos and I could give it the whole technical aspect that it deserved.”

The band comprises Nico on lead vocals, guitar and bass, Andy Cooper on lead guitar, Simon Fearn on bass and lead guitar, Nico’s wife Naomi Di Cillo and Rebecca Cooch providing backing vocals, Shaun Finch on drums, Andy Hogbin on keyboards and vocals and James Reeves on

saxophone.

They have crafted their own take on Pink Floyd songs where possible. Nico explains: “When you play in a covers band or tribute band, some people do it accurately, note by note.

“What I tend to do is look at various different live versions and pick up the bits that I like, then put it to the band.

“The drummer might say, ‘Oh, I really like the feel of that version’ or the guitarist says, ‘I think I want to do the solo of this’.

“Then we rehearse it, play it and decide what to keep and that’s our version.

“Sometimes there are passages that come out in the rehearsal room but we try to keep it ‘Floyd-y’ as you need to keep the core.”

And does the band also have a giant inflatable pig?

“We do, yes,” says Nico. “His name is Bernie and he will be making an appearance.”

• Crazy Diamond — A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd play the Kenton Theatre, Henley, on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £24. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk