AS Henley Choral Society looks forward to celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, it has lots of plans.

Together with the Henley Youth Choir, it is inviting new people to come and join their singing community for the busy year ahead.

Singing can provide unexpected health benefits.

Tim Wilson, chairman of the society, says: “Listeners of Dr Michael Mosley’s Just One Thing programme on Radio 4 will have heard how singing in a choir can enhance your mood, boost your immune system, lower your blood pressure and reduce pain.

“So coming to sing with us will not only be great fun, it will also be good for you.

“There is definitely space in our 100-strong chorus for some new singers next month. We especially welcome tenors and basses and there are no auditions.

“Anyone who joins us now will be in perfect time for the celebrations, part of which includes a world premiere of a new work specially commissioned by Henley Choral Society from renowned British composer Cecilia McDowall.

“The first performance, at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, April 1, is going to be an amazing experience for the singers, concertgoers and music lovers alike.

“It sits at the heart of what will be a year-long celebration of music inspired by Henley for Henley.”

Fi Harding, manager and administrator of Henley Youth Choir, says: “We want any young people aged seven to 17 who enjoy singing to come and try our junior or senior youth choirs on Thursday evenings. There are no auditions.

“Alex Haigh, until recently our musical director, has been given the opportunity to go and sing with the Royal Opera House chorus and we could not deny him that opportunity.

“We are thrilled that Richard Harker, who is musical director of Henley Choral Society, has agreed to take over as youth choir musical director and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

Henley Choral Society rehearses at the d:two centre, Market Place, Henley, on Mondays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, starting on September 5. For more information, call membership secretary Wendy Hawkins on (01491) 576929 or visit www.henleychoral

society.org.uk.

Henley Youth Choir rehearses at the d:two centre on Thursdays. The junior youth choir, for ages seven to 11, rehearses from 5.30pm to 6.15pm, while the senior youth choir, for ages 12 to 17, rehearses from 6.30pm to 7.350m.

For more information, call Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email

fi.harding@sky.com