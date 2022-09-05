John just can’t stop gigging

JOHN OTWAY’S partnership with Wild Willy Barrett spans several decades but the musicians didn’t get off to the most auspicious start.

The pair, best known for their 1977 hit (Cor Baby That’s) Really Free, both grew up in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

John laughs: “Willy lived only 100 yards down the road and when I was about 10, he and his brother used to beat me up.

“Eventually, after getting fed up of getting beaten up, I sort of stopped going round.

“I didn’t meet him again until he was running a folk club in Aylesbury. Like in all small towns, you just get to know all the musicians in town and I think we were the two most ambitious at that time.”

Since then John has been a prolific tourer, playing about 100 shows a year since 1976. Not

surprisingly, he struggled with the hiatus for live performers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

John, who sings and plays guitar, says: “It was horrible when all that stopped.

“Well, the first lockdown wasn’t too bad. I did some Facebook Live things from my living room, which were getting about 10,000 views a week so that was quite nice.

“It felt a bit like doing your own television series in a funny sort of way. I mean, you’d sort of think, ‘Bloody hell, that’s 10,000 people, that’s two-and-a-half Albert Halls-full suddenly looking at my living room’.

“I had to learn a lot of stuff because, as a lot of people say about my show, ‘The set remains the same’. I couldn’t get together with the musicians and usually if it’s a difficult song, I get them to play it and I just sing, so I had to practice for each week’s show and learn songs.”

His digital gigs continued for nine weeks. John says: “I stopped when we were allowed back in the pubs again. I’d also worked out, probably quite accurately, that people would far rather go down the pub than watch me.

“I do so many gigs a year and I’ve just always been used to going out two or three times a week, with people patting me on the back, telling me what a good bloke I am and buying me drinks.

“That was what was so horrid about lockdown because all of that suddenly stopped — it wasn’t very good for my liver!

“What I think is absolutely brilliant post-lockdown is the number of venues and places which put on music that have survived. It’s remarkable.”

John speaks highly of Willy, who plays guitar, fiddle, banjo, bass and keyboards.

“He is a genius musician while I struggle with a few chords. I’m the wordsmith and the bigger show-off on stage.”

He is looking forward to catching up with Paul Clerehugh, the patron chef of the Crooked Billet, where the pair will be playing next week. John says: “Paul is part of the whole adventure. He helped turn my career around by doing my 2,000th gig at the London Astoria, promoting the Royal Albert Hall and then the London Palladium when we had a campaign to have another hit record.”

Paul features prominently in John’s 2016 film, Otway the Movie: Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure, now showing on Netflix.

“Paul’s a brilliant promoter and he gets my humour,” says John, who celebrated his 5,000th performance in April.

“The Crooked Billet has always been an absolutely wonderful place. The food’s magnificent, Paul is a magnificent host and one of the reasons to go and play there is you get looked after very well.”

• John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett play the Crooked Billet in Newlands Lane, Stoke Row, on Wednesday. Tickets cost £25 in the form of a music cover charge and there is a full, regular menu. For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk