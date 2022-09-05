Singers required

IF you enjoy singing and would like to join a local choir with an impressive history, South Chiltern Choral Society is holding an open evening.

The choir, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, is inviting newcomers to come along to Caversham Heights Methodist Church in Highmoor Road on Monday next week (September 12) from 7.30pm to 9.40pm.

Anne Farley, membership secretary, says: “We are seeking new members, so do please come along for an open evening for choir and guests.

“We welcome adult singers for alto, soprano, tenor and bass sections. We meet every Monday in term time at the church and we look forward to meeting you.”

The society traditionally holds three concerts, one at Christmas, one in the summer and one in the spring.

For more information, call Anne on 07817 544532 or email membership@

southchilternchoralsociety.

org.uk or visit www.south

chilternchoralsociety.org.uk