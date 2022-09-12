THE second in the series of Northend Concerts includes Latin music for clarinet, harp, violin and cello.

CHROMA Ensemble will play at Northend village hall next Sunday (noon and 3pm). They will perform Manuel de Falla’s Siete Canciones Populares Españolas, Astor Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango and Libertango, Maurice Ravel’s Piece en forme de Habañera and Sonata for Violin and Cello, Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune for harp and Jan Ladislav Dussek’s Trio Sonata for violin, cello and harp.

The concert has been organised by Northend resident Philip Cashian, who is head of composition at the Royal Academy of Music. For tickets (£15), email northend concerts@

gmail.com