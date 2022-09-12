Monday, 12 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

12 September 2022

Latin music

THE second in the series of Northend Concerts includes Latin music for clarinet, harp, violin and cello.

CHROMA Ensemble will play at Northend village hall next Sunday (noon and 3pm). They will perform Manuel de Falla’s Siete Canciones Populares Españolas, Astor Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango and Libertango, Maurice Ravel’s Piece en forme de Habañera and Sonata for Violin and Cello, Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune for harp and Jan Ladislav Dussek’s Trio Sonata for violin, cello and harp.

The concert has been organised by Northend resident Philip Cashian, who is head of composition at the Royal Academy of Music. For tickets (£15), email northend concerts@
gmail.com

12 September 2022

More News:

Food ruined

THE Co-op Food store in Watlington was forced to ... [more]

 

THE annual meeting of Watlington Volunteer ... [more]

 

RNLI sale

A CHARITY car boot sale will be held at the ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33