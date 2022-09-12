Tribute band who made waves with Beach Boys

AS the nights start to draw in and temperatures cool, there’s an opportunity to catch a last taste of summer.

The Beach Boyz Tribute Show comes to the Kenton Theatre in Henley tomorrow (Saturday), conjuring up vibes of Californian surf music from the Sixties.

More than 30 classic catchy tunes will be played, including Surfin’ USA, Surf City, Surfer Girl and I Get Around.

The beach songs will segue into other favourites such as God Only Knows, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Sloop John B. and Good Vibrations.

There will be a capella harmonies, singalongs for the audience to join in and a glimpse at the back story of the original Beach Boys.

The Tribute Band are five men from the West Country who enjoy performing harmonies: Tom Read, presenter, lead and harmony vocals, keyboard and percussion; Cliff Robertson, lead and acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals and percussion; Terry Pascoe, musical director, keyboards, rhythm guitar, lead and harmony vocals and percussion; Graham Fallows, lead vocals, drums and percussion; and Andy Buchanan, bass guitar, lead and harmony vocals and percussion.

Cliff, Terry, Graham and Andy are “silver surfers” who recruited Tom at auditions in 2015.

The singer says: “The other guys are a little bit older. Some of them have been professional musicians over the years and they wanted to play the sort of music that they like.

“They love their Sixties music but wanted a young guy at the front to come and jump about.

“We started rehearsing in 2015 and did our first professional shows in 2016, starting with the Hall for Cornwall, the premier place in Truro, where we sold out. It was packed.

“To go from playing in a band with your mates to playing in front of thousands of people was a life-changing event.

“I’m not classically trained and I just picked things up as I went along. I like music that makes you feel happy and I’ve always liked lots of harmonies, ever since I was little.”

The band are helping to introduce surf music to a new generation. Tom says: “Last month we played Beer Regatta in Devon, where we last played six or seven years ago.

“People came up to us and said, ‘Oh, we remember when you were here last, it was great’.

“These were children who had been pestering their mums to bring them back.

“The show runs for two hours so for anyone to give you that undivided attention is pretty cool.”

He puts the popularity of the music with children down to its

ubiquity.

Tom says: “A seven-year-old came up to us and asked us to play his favourite song, Heroes and Villains.

“I was like, ‘Man, that is quite an obscure track, you don’t even find that on the greatest hits, how do you know it?’

“He was like, ‘Oh, it’s on the soundtrack to Fantastic Mr Fox’.”

The band have had to take care of how they promote themselves as Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine are still touring in their own configurations and they don’t want to be sued.

Tom says: “When we first started, we called ourselves the Beach Boys Band purely because we were a band that played the Beach Boys.

“Obviously the Beach Boys are not going to be playing Saltash Social Club so we didn’t think there would be a conflict. But after we went professional and played bigger shows, we got a nice but strongly worded letter from their solicitors which said, ‘Yeah, stop that’.

“We had a bit of a panic — we’re munchkins from the West Country and were thinking, ‘Oh my goodness’ but then everything was fine.

“The compromise was that Brother Records Inc. got to choose our name for us and then they would leave us alone.

“The band name was ‘Beach Boyz Tribute Band presents the story of Beach Boys®: A Tribute’. It’s quite a mouthful but that’s what we had to call ourselves for a couple of years until they left us alone.”

Tom stresses that there is no “funny business” with the show.

“It’s 100 per cent live and there no backing tracks,” he says. “It’s all done from a position of absolutely loving the music. I think people appreciate the joy of it.”

• The Beach Boyz Tribute Show comes to the Kenton Theatre in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk