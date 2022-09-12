Stripped back blues and tales of famous musicians

NINE Below Zero originals Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham will perform an evening of the blues later this month.

Vocalist and guitarist Dennis and Mark (vocals and harmonica) started out with Stan’s Blues Band in 1977.

Two years later, when they began to take off, the band changed their name in tribute to a Sonny Boy Williamson cover of a Muddy Waters song. They garnered a reputation for blues on speed, touring pubs and rock venues across London.

In 1980, they signed to A&M Records and released their debut album Live at the Marquee. They played a sellout gig at the Hammersmith Odeon, supported by Jools Holland, before touring as support for The Who and The Kinks.

In 1981, the band appeared on The Old Grey Whistle Test playing the show’s theme, Stone Fox Chase, featuring the famous harmonica section. A year later, they appeared in the pilot episode of The Young Ones performing their hit 11+11.

Then the band split. Dennis and Mark continued to perform with stars from blues, rock and pop.

In 1990, after much cajoling, Nine Below Zero agreed to play an anniversary gig at London’s Town & Country Club (now the 02 Forum Kentish Town). The gig sold out so the band went on a UK tour which also sold out.

Dennis and Mark will play a stripped back and raw blues session reflecting their careers while chatting about the many musicians they have worked with.

• Nine Below Zero play the Crooked Billet, Newlands Lane, Stoke Row, on Wednesday, September 21. There is a full regular menu and tickets are £20 in the form of a music cover charge. For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 681048 or visit thecrookedbillet.co.uk