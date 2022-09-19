Monday, 19 September 2022

Jazz for Ukraine

THE Art Themen Trio will peform at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden next month in support of Ukrainian refugees.

With drums, keyboard and Art on saxophone, the jazz trio are critically acclaimed.

Tickets cost £15 and any profit on the night will be donated to Mother Sister Daughter, an online hub that helps refugees and the families that are hosting them, which was launched in March by Gemma Birch, from Henley.

The show is on Saturday, October 1 at 7pm. For tickets, email Rosemary Jones on rsjones45@yahoo.com

