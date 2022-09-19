Rock with Oxford

GHOST LIGHTS, the Kenton Theatre’s celebration of new and original music, is back.

Tomorrow night’s show will feature Oxford bands Bedd, Dogmilk and Ghosts in the Photographs.

Sam Shepherd, who is promoting the show with Kent Davies, says: “Bedd singer Jamie Hyatt was in a band called The Daisies, who were around a long time ago and toured the States with Supergrass when they were in their pomp.”

Dogmilk are “sort of Eighties pop… with a weird, quirky edge”.

Ghosts in the Photographs are a “post-rock band”. Sam explains: “It’s long, epic songs with no vocals. I suppose it’s the closest that indie rock gets to classical music.”

The Kenton is offering a “pay as you go” system for the show.

Sam says: “If people can afford to pay a bit and support bands, great. If they can’t, then at least they’ve got a night out to see live, original music.”

The show starts at 8pm and has a running time of 185 minutes, with two 20-minute intervals. For more information and to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk