Sweet songs of old

THE musician and composer who wrote Handbags and Gladrags and co-wrote infectious sing-along tune Build Me Up Buttercup is coming to the Crooked Billet.

Mike d’Abo stepped up to replace Paul Jones as the front man for Manfred Mann in 1966.

He has written songs for Chris Farlowe, the Foundations, Stereophonics, Band of Angels, Rod Stewart and Long John Baldry.

d’Abo has also written theatre and film scores and television themes and the memorable advertising jingle, “A finger of fudge is just enough to give your kids a treat”.

• Mike d’Abo is at the Crooked Billet, Newlands Lane, Stoke Row on Tuesday, September 27. Tickets are £26 in the form of a music cover charge. For more information call (01491) 681048 or visit www.crookedbillet.co.uk