Folk pair in debut

TWO musicians will finally make their debut at Nettlebed Folk Club next week.

Miranda Sykes, singer and bass player with Show of Hands, and Hannah Martin, who sings and plays fiddle, banjo and tenor guitar with Edgelarks and Gigspanner Big Band, began collaborating just before the covid-19 pandemic hit. They discovered alchemy in their voices and formed a duo, SykesMartin.

They were due to visit Nettlebed last year but this had to be called off.

Now the women will perform at the Village Club, High Street, Nettlebed on Monday. Doors open at 7.45pm. For tickets (£15 in advance, £16 on the door), call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm only or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk