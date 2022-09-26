Wonderful music for autumn

NORTHEND Concerts, the new concert series established by composer Phil Cashian in the village hall, presented the first of its autumn programmes on Sunday afternoon.

The venue is compact, accommodating an audience of just 55, so there were two performances: at noon and at 3pm.

Despite the intimate surroundings, the acoustics are excellent and every note can be clearly heard.

CHROMA, a London collective of outstanding musicians, was founded by clarinettist Stuart King in 1997 with the aim of performing new music and revisiting classic repertoire in fresh and exciting contexts to provide inspiration for audiences and the next generation of composers.

CHROMA performances use different combinations of musicians according to the repertoire and Sunday’s ensemble was an unusual mix of violin, cello, clarinet and harp. The collection of solo, duet and quartet pieces, some established and others arranged specially by King, were all linked through a distinctive Latin theme.

To open, we heard five of Manuel de Falla’s Canciones Populares Españolas for all four instrumentalists.

These were vibrant arrangements which throbbed with energy and provided an evocative blend of moods.

Nana, a gentle, haunting theme for clarinet accompanied by pizzicato strings, was followed by Hoca, a lively dance in triple time during which you could imagine the clicking of castanets.

Equally contrasting was the atmospheric Asturiana with its continuous harp octaves preceding the angry, percussive power of Apollo. Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello, written in 1920, was a leap away from the lush romanticism of music composed before the First World War.

It is full of angles and leaps, demonstrating an incredible range of techniques such as dazzling string crossings, sharp harmonics and biting pizzicatos.

Marcus Barcham-Stevens (violin) and Clare O’Connell (cello) were hugely impressive throughout, demonstrating a relentless momentum, diverse dynamics and frequent overlapping of parts when the cello played in its highest register.

In Ravel’s Habanera, King’s stylish, improvisatory style and mellow tone provided a moment for everyone to calm down.

To follow Alex Rider performed a solo harp arrangement of Debussy’s Clair de Lune from Suite Bergamasque. His was a beautiful interpretation, full of delicate nuance.

The final pieces were arrangements, for all the players, of two movements from Astor Piazzolla’s 1965 Angel series.

In Milonga they fully exploited the meltingly languorous pace, sensuous harmony and melodic lines of the “tango”.

Muerte provided a fitting contrast as all became united in a rhythmic and vibrant dance-climax.

Yet there was still one more treat for the encore — Piazolla’s famous Libertango, a well-paced and exciting flourish for the finale.

This was a wonderful concert and as a bonus there was also a chance to meet the soloists afterwards.

Maureen Idowu