Fine wines and good company

SINGER-SONGWRITER Rebecca Poole, aka Purdy, will be among the special guests at a free event to be held as part of the Henley Literary Festival.

Wine Down with Laithwaites will comprise two

30-minute sessions where the wine seller’s “minister of taste” Grant Hedley will be joined by TV presenter Beverley Turner and cheesemonger Ned Palmer.

The first chat is on Thursday at 7pm, while Purdy will be at the Kenton Theatre for the second event next Saturday (October 8) at 5.30pm.

She says: “I’ll be talking music and wine, two of my favourite things.”

For more information, visit henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk