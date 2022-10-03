Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Fine wines and good company

Fine wines and good company

SINGER-SONGWRITER Rebecca Poole, aka Purdy, will be among the special guests at a free event to be held as part of the Henley Literary Festival.

Wine Down with Laithwaites will comprise two
30-minute sessions where the wine seller’s “minister of taste” Grant Hedley will be joined by TV presenter Beverley Turner and cheesemonger Ned Palmer.

The first chat is on Thursday at 7pm, while Purdy will be at the Kenton Theatre for the second event next Saturday (October 8) at 5.30pm.

She says: “I’ll be talking music and wine, two of my favourite things.”

For more information, visit henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33