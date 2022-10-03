Monday, 03 October 2022

03 October 2022

Album artist to make trip

UP-AND-COMING musician Tom Webber will perform live at the opening of a new exhibition at the Hypergallery in Market Place, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday).

The launch of the Karl Ferris Psychedelic Experience will take place from 2pm to 7pm and feature two sets from Tom at 4.30pm and 6pm.

The photographer’s work includes cover art and imagery for the Jimi Hendrix albums Are You Experienced and Electric Ladyland. He has also worked with, among others, Donovan, the Hollies, Cream and Eric Clapton.

There will be an opportunity to meet the man himself at the gallery, where he will be with his Nikon F camera, on Tuesday from 2pm to 6pm.

Singer-songwriter Tom, from Didcot, appeared at the Henley, Cornbury and Truck festivals as well as Glastonbury this summer and will play the Kenton Theatre in November.

The Karl Ferris Psychedelic Experience runs until Monday, October 31 from 11am to 2pm by appointment. For more information, visit hypergallery.com

