Monday, 03 October 2022

03 October 2022

Clarinet and cake

AN accomplished clarinettist will give a recital next weekend.

Janet Hilton, professor of clarinet at the Royal College of Music, will take part in Clarinet and Cake, a celebration concert for the Reading Bach Choir, accompanied by its assistant music director Nick Shaw on piano.

The concert will feature five pieces, Studies in English Folksong by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Intermezzo and Scherzo from Four Characteristic Pieces by William Yates Hurlstone, Caoine, Irish Lament from Sonata Op129 by Charles Villiers Stanford, Two Memorials by Mark Anthony Turnage and Sonatina for clarinet and piano by Joseph Horovitz.

The concert is at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham Heights, on Saturday, October 8 at 3.30pm. Tickets cost £15, under-18s £5, which includes tea and a slice of cake. For more information, visit www.readingbachchoir.org.uk

03 October 2022

