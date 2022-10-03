Monday, 03 October 2022

03 October 2022

Jam classics in acoustic style with bassist

FROM their debut in 1977 to their break-up in 1982, mod revival band The Jam had many hits, including four No 1s with Going Underground, Start!, A Town Called Malice and Beat Surrender.

Since the band went their separate ways, front man Paul Weller has continued to have success with The Style Council and on his own.

Bass player Bruce Foxton went solo, then began collaborating with various musicians.

In 2007, he teamed up with guitarist Russell Hastings to form From The Jam. Since then, the duo have toured the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, often to sell-out venues.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, they will play the Crooked Billet, Stoke Row, with classics such as Down in the Tube Station at Midnight, A Town Called Malice, In The City, Start!, David Watts, The Eton Rifles, That’s Entertainment and more in a special acoustic show.

Tickets cost £50 in the form of a music cover charge. For more information, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

