Music inspired by life on edge of the Arctic

A RECITAL with music inspired by the wintry landscapes of Scandinavia and the Nordic countries is to take place at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden.

The performers at “Northern Lights, Music of the Far North” will be renowned violist Katherine Wren and pianist Kevin Duggan.

The programme will include works written by the pair themselves as well as pieces by Jón Thorarinsson, Adrian Vernon Fish and Rebecca Clarke.

As well as her career as a soloist, Katherine is a violinist with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. She founded and is the director of Nordic Viola, a flexible ensemble involving musicians from places that encircle the North Atlantic such as the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, Orkney and Shetland.

The group has performed at the Summartonar Festival on the Faroe Islands and given recitals in Iceland. This summer, they appeared in the Made in Scotland showcase at the Edinburgh Festival.

Kevin is director of music at Dunblane Cathedral in Perthshire. He has had a long career in church music and spent several years working on the Danish island of Bornholm, where he was heavily involved with the Sankt Nicolai International Festival.

He recorded an album on the organ in the Church of St Nicolas at Rønne, where he was the organist.

Kevin is also organist for the Royal School of Church Music Scottish Voices.

The concert will take place on Friday, October 21 at 7pm. Tickets (£20) will be available on the door or call 07767 131512 or email adrianvernon

fish@gmail.com