Son steps in for dad

NETTLEBED Folk Club will host a special show on Monday.

The evening was originally planned to feature Faustus but band member Paul Sartin died suddenly of a heart attack last month.

Now bandmates Benji Kirkpatrick and Saul Rose will be joined by Paul’s 19-year-old son Joe as a support act and for a couple of songs at the end.

Singer and guitarist Joe has performed with Faustus, his father and his own bands.

The show is at the Village Club in High Street, Nettlebed. Doors open at 7.45pm. For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk