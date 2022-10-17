Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Son steps in for dad

NETTLEBED Folk Club will host a special show on Monday.

The evening was originally planned to feature Faustus but band member Paul Sartin died suddenly of a heart attack last month.

Now bandmates Benji Kirkpatrick and Saul Rose will be joined by Paul’s 19-year-old son Joe as a support act and for a couple of songs at the end.

Singer and guitarist Joe has performed with Faustus, his father and his own bands.

The show is at the Village Club in High Street, Nettlebed. Doors open at 7.45pm. For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33