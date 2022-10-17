AN autumn festival of music and art will take place in Caversham later this month.

There will be two concerts at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham Heights, over successive weekends followed by a finale at Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road.

The festival, which has been organised by Concerts in Caversham, will begin on Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm with a jazz trio comprising Sarah Gillespie (vocals), Tom Cawley (piano) and Chris Montague (guitar) performing a mix of blues, folk and jazz.

Singer-songwriter Sarah will also be exhibiting her artwork in the church.

On Sunday, October 23 at 6pm international concert pianist Ariel Lanyi will perform a solo piano recital including pieces by Bach, Schubert, Franck and

Schumann.

On Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm, the Caversham Ensemble will perform music by Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss and Mozart. The ensemble will feature strings and oboe players from the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The evening will be directed by Tamás András, co-leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the group will be joined by the orchestra’s Timothy Watts for the Mozart quintet.

On Sunday, October 30 at 6pm, the Caversham Ensemble, made up of Robert Vanryne (trumpets and cornets), Andrew Kershaw (ophicleide, serpent, tuba, saxhorn and basson russe) and Adrienne Black (piano) will introduce an evening of lyrical Victorian salon pieces, humorous trombone solos and arrangements of well-known classics.

The festival final will be on Tuesday, November 1 at 7.30pm, when the Caversham Ensemble Chamber Orchestra, accompanied by soloist Ewan Millar, will perform works by Handel, Mozart and Bach.

The musicians are woodwind, brass and string players from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets range in price and a five-concert festival pass is available. For more information, visit www.thelittlebox

office.com/concertsin

caversham