Jazz tunes from across the Pond

SINGER-SONGWRITER Rebecca Poole, who performs as Purdy, is joining forces with renowned jazz trumpeter Stuart Henderson and his big band, the Remix Jazz Orchestra.

Purdy says: “The show will have wonderful old classics such as Glenn Miller and Nina Simone. We decided to collaborate because we both love a bit of Ella Fitzgerald Peggy Lee. There’s a Rita Hayworth song and three of my originals.”

The Remix Jazz Orchestra featuring Purdy: The Great American Songbook is at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday, October 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £27. For more details call (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk