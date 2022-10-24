Hexagon celebrates being 45

THE Hexagon theatre in Reading has brought us snooker, memorable pantomimes and great musical moments in its 45 years.

To celebrate its anniversary, the venue’s resident ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is to perform some moving pieces from the classical music repertoire.

The orchestra, which has been playing concerts at the Queens Walk venue since 1978, will launch the new Classical Music Alive season on November 8.

The concert will open with Vltava, taken from the Czech composer Bedrich Smetana’s Má vlast. The piece refers to the longest river in the Czech Republic, which runs along the Bohemian Forest, finally merging with the Elbe.

Violinist Jennifer Pike will then play Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E minor, his last concerto, which is seen as an essential part of the violin repertoire.

Conductor Chloé van Soeterstède will finish the evening with Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7, an ode to the composer’s Czech homeland, featuring strings, brass, percussion and

woodwind.

• The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Jennifer Pike, celebrating the Reading Hexagon’s 45th anniversary, will be at the Hexagon in Reading on Tuesday, November 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £28.50, £24.50 or £17.50, under-18s £6, students aged 18 to 25 and NUS cardholders of any age £10. For more information, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit whatsonreading.com