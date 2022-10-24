Travelling performers

A SINGING group in Charvil is looking for new members.

The Project Singers will prepare songs around the theme of travel, including Homeward Bound, Route 66, The Water is Wide, Journey to the Past and Beyond the Sea.

They will enter the project, entitled “And wherever you will go”, in competitions at the Woodley and Cheltenham music festivals as well as performing a concert at St Mary’s Church, Twyford, on March 25.

The women’s section rehearses at Charvil village hall on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Suzanne Newman, the musical director, said: “We set up this group in September 2020, after lockdown, and we do different projects throughout the year.

“We are looking for people who love singing and can show enthusiasm and commitment. It doesn’t matter whether you have had experience of singing with a choir.”

For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com