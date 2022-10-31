Cellist showing distinct talent

A YOUNG cellist who graduated with a distinction for her master’s degree at the Royal Academy of Music will play at Northend village hall on Sunday.

Yurie Lee is a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician who has played cello since she was five.

She will perform Domenico Gabrielli’s Ricercar No. 9 in C minor, Toshio Mayuzumi’s Bunraku, Louise Drewett’s Rowing Song and J S Bach’s Suite No. 5 in C minor.

Yurie is playing at Northend village hall on Sunday, October 30 at 3pm. Tickets cost £15 which includes a free glass of wine. For details, email northendconcerts@gmail.com